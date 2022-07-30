Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MA traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,011. Mastercard has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.17 and a 200 day moving average of $348.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.42.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 735.8% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 20,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

