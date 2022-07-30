Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $27.95 on Friday. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $875.00 million, a P/E ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.