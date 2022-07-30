Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 192.79% from the company’s current price.
Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of BRFH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $13.38.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 19.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.