Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 192.79% from the company’s current price.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BRFH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 19.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

About Barfresh Food Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth about $4,975,000.

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.