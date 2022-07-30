MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

