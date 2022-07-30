MCF Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SO opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

