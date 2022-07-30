MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

