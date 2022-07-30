MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after purchasing an additional 691,883 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $31,024,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $16,790,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 243,227 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.25.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

