MCF Advisors LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $6,114,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

KMI opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

