MCF Advisors LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.06 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.