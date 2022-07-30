MCF Advisors LLC Takes $167,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $669.18 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $693.68.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

