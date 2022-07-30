MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $57.71.

