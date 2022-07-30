McGinn Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,715 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,469 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.9% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,526,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,199. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.