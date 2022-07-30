McGinn Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.7% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GS traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,417. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.43. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

