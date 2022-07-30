MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MDxHealth Price Performance

MXDHF remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.05.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

