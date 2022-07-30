MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
MDxHealth Price Performance
MXDHF remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.05.
MDxHealth Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDxHealth (MXDHF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.