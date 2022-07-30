Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Performance

Shares of MEDAF traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,826. Medaro Mining has a twelve month low of 0.19 and a twelve month high of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.32 and a 200 day moving average of 0.48.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

