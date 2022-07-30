Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Medaro Mining Stock Performance
Shares of MEDAF traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,826. Medaro Mining has a twelve month low of 0.19 and a twelve month high of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.32 and a 200 day moving average of 0.48.
About Medaro Mining
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medaro Mining (MEDAF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.