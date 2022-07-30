Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading 1.2% Higher

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €2.56 ($2.61) and last traded at €2.49 ($2.54). 39,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.46 ($2.51).

Medigene Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €2.52 and its 200 day moving average is €2.73. The company has a market cap of $61.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

About Medigene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

