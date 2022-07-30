MediShares (MDS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27,608.00

MediShares (MDS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $472,640.30 and $27,608.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

