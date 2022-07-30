Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.86%.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 49,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,266. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 38.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.