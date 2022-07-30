Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-$7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 billion-$58.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.10 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.25-7.35 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.34. 14,938,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,915,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a maintains rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

