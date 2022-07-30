Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.5-58.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.08 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reissued a maintains rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.67.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,938,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,915,190. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

