MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.67.

MKKGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($212.24) to €200.00 ($204.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($224.49) to €225.00 ($229.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of MKKGY opened at $37.99 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

