Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Merus Stock Performance

Merus stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. Merus has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 4,340 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $444,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Merus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $13,897,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $7,155,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Merus by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

