Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $159.10 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.93. The company has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

