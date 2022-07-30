Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $159.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,065,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,127,652. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.