Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on META. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

