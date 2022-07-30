Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 296.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $26,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,349.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.33.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,345.50.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

