MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

MGIC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $7,791,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

