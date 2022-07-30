Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.80.

MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

