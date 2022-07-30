Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $305.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a maintains rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.80.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.74 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day moving average is $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

