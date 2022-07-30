MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $25,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.50.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $286.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.28. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

