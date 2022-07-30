Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded to Outperform by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAA. Barclays cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $185.73 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 96.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 612,352 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

