Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Given New $19.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.
Mitek Systems Trading Up 20.6 %
Shares of MITK opened at $10.88 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $482.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
