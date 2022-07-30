Mithril (MITH) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $30.01 million and $14.35 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007364 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00249814 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

