MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Given “Maintains” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE MIXT opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.95. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.34%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 351,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $137,094.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

