Mizuho Trims Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price to $20.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities lowered Squarespace from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.62.

Squarespace stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $694,613.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,350,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $590,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $694,613.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,350,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,218. Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Squarespace by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

