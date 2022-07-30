MKM Partners Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.97.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. Lyft has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lyft by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

