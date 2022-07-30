Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.48). Approximately 117,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 178,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.46).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.60. The company has a market capitalization of £135.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.83.

About Mobius Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.