MOBOX (MBOX) Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market cap of $55.36 million and approximately $38.54 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00611713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.
About MOBOX
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
Buying and Selling MOBOX
