Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Moelis & Company has a payout ratio of 74.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of MC opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $306,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

