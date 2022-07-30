MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
MOGU Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of MOGU stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 4,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,469. MOGU has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.
About MOGU
