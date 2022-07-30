Mogul Productions Market Capitalization Tops $4.73 Million (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Mogul Productions has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mogul Productions has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $1.36 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00607514 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015319 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034913 BTC.
About Mogul Productions
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Mogul Productions
