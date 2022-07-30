Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.