Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $366.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $345.00 to $366.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $344.71.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $327.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $244.75 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.92.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

