Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $344.71.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $327.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $244.75 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.92.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.2% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,383,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 94.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 20.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.