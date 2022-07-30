MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Tops $37.66 Million

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $37.66 million and approximately $85,444.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,478.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.23 or 0.07023473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00163126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00257487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00657418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00611985 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005592 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

