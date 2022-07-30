Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,869 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $7,638,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.