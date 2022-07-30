Monero Price Tops $159.98 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. Monero has a market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $183.89 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $159.98 or 0.00660817 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001867 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Monero Profile
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,154,350 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.