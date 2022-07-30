Morgan Stanley Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $106.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FISV. Cowen cut Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fiserv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

