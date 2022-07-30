Morgan Stanley Trims BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Target Price to $773.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $801.00 to $773.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $669.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $628.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $693.68.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

