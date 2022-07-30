Morgan Stanley Trims Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Target Price to $14.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 2,355 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,240.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky bought 2,201 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.